Jerry Switzer
Jerry Switzer

Anderson - Gerald Frederick "Jerry" Switzer, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born April 24, 1937 in Indianapolis, IN, he was the son of the late George Frederick Switzer and Carrie Elizabeth Spencer Switzer.

Jerry was a 1959 graduate of Purdue University earning a bachelor's degree in Poultry Science. He spent his entire career in the poultry and egg business and retired from Cal-Maine Foods of Hartwell as the plant manager. He loved all things baseball and will be remembered as a man who loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith with many.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marabelle Wolfe Switzer; sons, Russell Switzer (Micki) and Jeff Switzer (Susan); brother, Steve Switzer; grandsons, Sam and Scott Switzer; and three great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
