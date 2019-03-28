Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Jerry Thompson Obituary
Jerry Thompson

Anderson - Jerry A. Thompson "Riverrunner", 71, of Anderson SC, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Anderson SC, on July 9, 1947, he was the husband to Ann Stone Thompson, a member of Freewill Missionary Church and a Veteran of the US Air Force.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Sherry Thompson; brothers: Gary and Edward Thompson and grandchildren: Kim Anderson and Casey Bennett.

Funeral services will be held at Freewill Missionary Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3pm with Rev. Dale Stone officiating. Burial will follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 28, 2019
