Jesse R. Rhodes
Anderson - Jesse R. Rhodes, 64, of Anderson passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Anderson County March 17, 1956, a son of Bruce and Barbara Burns Rhodes.
Jesse grew up in Anderson County and attended Pendleton High School. He went on to work in the textile industry, first at Culp Woven Velvets, and later at Peden Textiles. He was a past member of Pendleton Masonic Lodge No. 34.
Jesse liked riding horses, "loafering" by visiting friends and family, and aggravating all his nieces and nephews. He was a jokester with a good, kind heart. But Jesse's most favorite thing was his grandson, Sawyer. His life was his grandson.
Jesse is survived by his son, Cody Rhodes of Anderson; his mother, Barbara Rhodes; his grandson, Sawyer Rhodes of Anderson; brothers, Larry and Ricky Rhodes, both of Anderson; a sister, Lisa Poston (Jason) of Central; special nieces, Mackenzie and Jesse; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Bruce Rhodes.
Funeral services will be private for the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020