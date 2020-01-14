|
Jesse Reid "J.R." McGee
Iva - Jesse Reid "J.R." McGee, 86, of Iva, SC passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born May 8, 1933 in Iva, SC, he was a son of the late Jesse Reid McGee and Jessie Hamby McGee. Married to his loving wife of 64 years, together they raised a family of five children in a Christian environment.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend that truly loved life and embraced all with open arms, love and compassion.
J.R. graduated Iva High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the National Guard. He started his career with The Peoples Bank of Iva in the late 1950's where he was mentored by J.P. Patterson (President). With his dedication and hard work he later became President and after many years of service retired and became Chairman of the Board. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Iva, where he served as a RA Leader, Sunday School Leader and Deacon. He was actively involved with the Saluda Baptist Association and an active member of the Campers on Mission. He was an active member in community events such as the Lake Secession Property Owners Association and REVIVA. He was truly a good and faithful servant wherever there was a need.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Bowman McGee; sons, Shawn McGee (Beth) of Iva, SC and Shannon McGee (Suzanne) of Greenville, SC; daughters, Sharon Davis of Iva, SC, Sonja Toms (Larry) of Anderson, SC and Sheryl McCollum (Todd) of Anderson, SC; sisters Peggy Glover of Lincolnton, GA, Amanda Brown of Hartwell, GA and a sister-in-law Carole McGee of North Augusta, SC; grandchildren, Reid McGee (Cyndi), Kyle McGee (Amanda), Meghan Pinson (Jacob), Sebastian, Nicholas, and Isabel McGee, Nakia Davis (Brooke), Jarrett Davis (Keri), Parker Toms, Paige Cook (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Gracie and Jessie McGee; Ryleigh, Emerson and Brantley Davis; Jake, Jenna and Jolie Kate Davis; Vera Leigh McGee (expected in April).
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas P. McGee and sister, Nellie Ruth Baugus (Frankie); brothers-in-law Marion Glover and Max Brown.
The family will receive friends from 4:30-7:00 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Iva. The funeral service will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Iva with Rev. Jerry Gray officiating and guest speaker Mr. Steve Grant of Campers on Mission. Burial will follow in Iva City Cemetery with military honors.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Iva (Building Fund), PO Box 475, Iva, SC 29655; Campers on Mission, PO Box 391 Iva, SC 29655; Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
The family will be at the home of daughter Sharon McGee Davis.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020