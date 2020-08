Or Copy this URL to Share

Jessie C. Bigby



Easley - Jessie C. Bigby age 99, passed Friday at her home. She was the daughter of the late David and Ella White Thompson, Graveside services will be held Thursday 1:00P.M. at New Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery Easley S.C., Public viewing will be Wednesday evening from 1:00-7:00P.M. at the Funeral Home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









