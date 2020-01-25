|
|
Jessie Swaney, Jr.
Seneca - Jessie Willard Swaney, Jr., of Seneca, SC, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his residence.
Born April 23, 1943 in Anderson, SC he was a son of the late Jessie Willard Swaney, Sr. and Lucille Merck Swaney. All of his life Jessie worked as a brick mason. He loved his family and attended Oakway United Wesleyan Church. Jessie, being an avid hunter and fisherman, found the most contentment with a fishing pole in his hand.
He is survived by children, Cynthia Mullinax (Dennis), Renee Campbell (Steve), Becky Crayne (Alan), Dolly Carver (Kevin), Kim Swaney and Jessie Todd Swaney; brother Milton Swaney; and sisters, Paries Owen, Jane Land and Ethel Campbell; 15 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Wanda Swaney Galbreath and his brother, Tommy Swaney.
To share stories and memories of Jessie, join the family at 444 Watershed Rd., Seneca. A family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Hospice of the Foothills, 390 Keowee School Road, Seneca, SC 29672.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020