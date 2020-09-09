1/1
Jessie "Buddy" Whitten
Jessie "Buddy" Whitten

Anderson, SC - Jessie Delwyn Whitten, 78, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late James Delwyn and Cathleen Allen Whitten. He was a 1960 graduate of Boys High School. Mr. Whitten was a retired grocery store manager. He was a member of Hiram Lodge #68 A.F.M. and the Scottish Rite Temple. He was a former member of Clearview Baptist Church and attended Gethsemane Baptist Temple.

He is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Whitten Harrison (Mark) and Karen Renee Whitten Taylor (Warren); grandson, Kristian Whitten Shirley; two great-grandchildren, Mary Catherine Whitten and Kayson Nathaniel Whitten; and two nephews, Mark Whitten and Chad Whitten.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Douglas Whitten.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Sam Duncan.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com








Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
