Anderson - November 18, 1936 - April 15, 2020

Jettie Bowen Rasnick, age 83, of Anderson, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born in LaFrance, SC on November 18, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Carl Elbert Bowen and the late Cornelia Woods Bowen.

She loved life and enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Senior Solutions in Anderson and she was always ready for a road trip to Harrah's Cherokee Casino in Cherokee, NC. She had worked at LaFrance Industries in LaFrance, and retired from Stanley Proto Tools in Georgia. She lived in Eatonton, Georgia before relocating back to Anderson.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Davis and son, Roger Smith and his wife Pam.

Due to the current COVID-19 environment, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Anderson Interfaith Ministries (A.I.M) Food Bank 1202 S. Murray Ave. Anderson, SC 29624.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.

THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
