Jevon Martin
Honea Path - Jevon Martin, age 41, of 121 Franklin Street Honea Path S.C., passed Sunday. He was born in Greenwood County. He is the son of Willie Frank Wardlaw and Marion Martin Wideman. He was a Graduate of Dixie High School Class of 1997. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Belton, SC. Survivors include his wife LaTonya Martin of the home, his parents, two sons Jaustin Davis, and Damion (DJ) Heaton both of Honea Path S.C. Three sisters Victoria Jamison, LaToya Thompson both of Antreville S.C., and Samantha Hoover of Greenville S.C., one brother Johnny Wideman of Antreville S.C. Paternal grandmother Marion Wardlaw of Anderson S.C. Funeral services will be held Saturday 1:00 PM Mt. Zion Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019