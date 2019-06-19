Jewell Wright



Anderson - Jewell Vickery Wright, 75, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.



Born April 13, 1944 in Hartwell, GA, she was a daughter of the late Bunion and Mary Nell Franklin Vickery. She was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister. She grew up in Belton, SC and graduated from Crescent High School. She later retired from BASF as a quality inspector and in her spare time she enjoyed flower arranging and gardening. She was a member of Concord Baptist Church and the Red Hat Society.



She is survived by her husband, Garland Lemuel Wright, Jr. of the home; daughters, Tina Chapman (Marty) and Rhonda Griffin (Ronnie) all of Anderson, SC; five sisters; five grandchildren, Miranda Kissiah (Bill), Garrett Chapman, Caitlin Webb (Brandon), Chase Chapman (Amy) and Emma Grace Chapman; also survived by two great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Stella Grace and her beloved dog, Baby.



The memorial service will be held in the chapel at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Al Kissiah officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.



