Jim EvattAnderson - James Earl Evatt, Jr., 74, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at AnMed Health.Born December 8, 1945 in Greenville, SC, he was the son of the late James Earl Evatt, Sr. and Nell Welchel Evatt.Jim graduated from the University of South Carolina with honors. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War aboard the USS O'Brien. He was formerly a counselor with Lutheran Family Services and had worked as a substitute teacher in the Anderson area. Jim was a talented artist and loved baseball, specifically the Atlanta Braves. He loved his Lord and Savior, his wife, children, grandchildren and pets and he was a friend to many.He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Phyllis Welborn Evatt; sons, James "Jamie" E. Evatt, III of Iva, SC and Justin Ansel Evatt of Anderson, SC; grandsons, Tyler and Reese Evatt of Iva, SC; brothers, Don Evatt of Atlanta, GA and Lance Evatt of Greenville, SC; and sister, Janice Heaton of Atlanta, GA.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Pamela Evatt.Friends and family who wish, may drop by The McDougald Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm to sign the Guest Register and leave cards. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the Evatt family will not be in attendance but thank you for coming and would appreciate prayers during their time of loss. There will be a private graveside service for the immediate family at a later time.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201.The family will be at the residence.