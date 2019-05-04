Services
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
118 Night Hawk Rd
Belton, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
Belton - Mr. James Humphries Campbell, widower of Annie Pearl Campbell, passed into his heavenly home in the early hours on May 3, 2019; he had been in declining health for several months. He was born in Abbeville County on April 28, 1927 to the late James Lewis and Olivia Smith Campbell.

He was a member of Jones Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. His work history consisted of 75 years dedicated service; having retired from Riegel Textile, Chiquola Mfg. and Ingles. He was an extremely kind and gentle man who loved gardening and sharing his harvest with everyone. His life was devoted to his Lord, his family, church family and many friends.

Surviving are one daughter, Juanita (Garry) Thompson; three sons, Jimmy (Marilyn) Campbell, Dean (Kay) Campbell and Stanley (Gerry) Campbell. One brother, Ed Campbell and one sister, Sue Brock. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. The family would like to give special thanks to family member and caretaker, Alicia Thompson.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is predeceased by five sisters and three brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 3:30 PM Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor E. Howard Steen, Rev. Garrett Hart, and Rev. Carroll Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family is at the home of a son, 118 Night Hawk Rd., Belton, and will receive friends from 2:30-3:30 Sunday, prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 4, 2019
