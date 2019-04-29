Jim Latham



Iva - Ralph Lamar "Jim" Latham, age 73, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born in Anderson, SC on August 1, 1945, Jim was the son of the late Ralph Louie Latham and the late Zelpha J. Brown Latham. He was a graduate of Crescent High School and was a life-long member of Good Hope Baptist Church.



He is survived by his loving brother, Reid M. Latham of Iva, SC; and several cousins, and aunts.



The Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Good Hope Baptist Church at 3:00 pm with Reverends Jerry Gray, Robbie Garrett, and Mike D'Avanzo officiating. Interment will be private.



The family is at the home and will receive friends at the church, prior to the service on Tuesday from 1:00 pm until 2:30 pm.



The family would like to thank the special friends and caregivers who helped with Jim throughout his life, Randy and Gail King, Brian Henry, Lloyd Latham, and Lee and Rhonda Adams.



Flowers are optional. Contributions in memory of Jim may be made to the family to assist with end of life expenses.



