Dr. Jim Payne, DVMAnderson, SC - James Madison Payne, Jr., died Sunday, June 7, 2020.Dr. Payne earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree at Ross University and Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.Captain Payne served as a platoon leader, company commander and Battalion Staff Officer in the United States Army Reserves.He was an Eagle Scout, member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity and an accomplished horseman.A beloved son, father, and brother, he is survived by his mother, Betty Ann Harper Payne; son, Madison Payne; and sister, Dianne P. Hogg.He was preceded in death by his father, James M. Payne.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Rev. Dan Batson.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to S.C. Upstate Equine Council, P.O. Box 391, Sandy Springs, SC 29677.Sullivan-King Mortuary