Jim Schulien Obituary
Anderson - James Albert "Jim" Schulien, 90, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 10, 1930 in Chicago, IL, he was a son of the late Charles A. Schulien and Isabelle Weber Schulien. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a graduate of DePaul University earning his bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts. He worked for Bankers Life & Casualty Co. as a meeting planner for over 30 years where he later retired. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

James is survived by his children, Peter Schulien of Anderson, SC, and Stephanie A Schulien Barr (James W.) of Iva, SC; two brothers, Carl Schulien (Audrey) of Arlington Heights, IL, and Jack Schulien (Nancy) of Melbourne, FL; and his first wife Betty Weinmann Mann.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Philip S. Gillespie officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-10:45 am in the Narthex of the church.

Memorials contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 26 to May 27, 2020
