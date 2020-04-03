Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Iva City Cemetery
Calling hours
Following Services
Iva City Cemetery
Jimmie Alewine Gray

Jimmie Alewine Gray Obituary
Jimmie Alewine Gray

Anderson - Jimmie Alewine Gray, 77, formerly of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at NHC of Anderson.

Born November 22, 1942 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Alewine and Opal Jones Alewine. She was also preceded in death by her husband in 1995, Richard Allen Gray.

She is survived by her sons, Keith Gray (Phyllis) and Kevin Gray (Angela) all of Anderson, SC; sisters, Judy Stephens of Charlotte, NC and Dixie Drinkard of Iva, SC; also survived by four grandchildren, Richard, Olivia, Avery and Nathaniel Gray.

The graveside service will be at 11:00 am Monday, April 6, 2020 at Iva City Cemetery with Rev. Joe Whisnant officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. A memorial service will also be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 3903 Dixon Road, Anderson, SC 29625.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
