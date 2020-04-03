|
Jimmie Alewine Gray
Anderson - Jimmie Alewine Gray, 77, formerly of Anderson, SC passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at NHC of Anderson.
Born November 22, 1942 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Alewine and Opal Jones Alewine. She was also preceded in death by her husband in 1995, Richard Allen Gray.
She is survived by her sons, Keith Gray (Phyllis) and Kevin Gray (Angela) all of Anderson, SC; sisters, Judy Stephens of Charlotte, NC and Dixie Drinkard of Iva, SC; also survived by four grandchildren, Richard, Olivia, Avery and Nathaniel Gray.
The graveside service will be at 11:00 am Monday, April 6, 2020 at Iva City Cemetery with Rev. Joe Whisnant officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. A memorial service will also be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Parkwood Baptist Church, 3903 Dixon Road, Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020