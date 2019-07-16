|
|
Jimmie R Crocker
Anderson - Jimmie Roach Crocker, 83, passed away at her home, on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was a daughter of the late George W. Roach and Ovie Atkinson Roach. She was also predeceased by her husband, James David Crocker and a sister, Mary Loretta Roach. Jimmie was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church and retired from Anderson School District 5. Jimmie loved gardening and her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her stepchildren, Michael Crocker and Randy Crocker; 2 sisters; 3 brothers; 3 step-grandchildren; and 5 step-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:30 pm with Reverend James Strickland officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homeland Park Baptist Church, 3010 Abbeville Hwy, Anderson, SC 29624 or The Bridge Center at gofundme.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 16, 2019