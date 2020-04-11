|
|
Jimmy Brock
Anderson - Jimmy Troy Brock, 64, of Anderson SC, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in Abbeville, SC, on August 22, 1955, he was the son of the late Ruben Augustus "RA" and Anna Margaret Murdock Brock. He graduated from BHP and Tri County Tech, was a member of Mt Bethel Baptist Church and a retired farmer. His favorite pastime was attending Auctions and spending time with his Auction friends, morning Hardees buddies and spending time at Craytonville Feed and Seed. Jimmy was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was also a member of Crescent Young Farmers Association, Abbeville County Cattlemen Association.
He is survived by his aunt: Lucille Mattison (Ronnie); special cousin: Anita White (Trip) from Weaverville, NC and a special cousin and best friend: Levi Mattison.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother: Ruben Wayne Brock.
Due to concerns with Covid-19, private services will be held.
Condolences may be offered to the family at SOS<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />");
}());
ebeemortuary.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.ebeemortuary.com.
The ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020