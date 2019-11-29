|
|
Jimmy Carter
Williamston - Jimmy Lee Carter, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Buford Ernest and Ruby Dean Lamb Carter. He was retired and of the Church of God faith.
He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Erwin (Jim) of Belton; brother, Doug Carter (Donna); sister, Brenda Ferguson both of Williamston; grandchildren, Dakota Erwin, Lindsay and Derrick Owen; and three great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by brothers, Tex and Eugene Carter; and sisters, Josie Burgess and Nettie Lou Davis.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The families are at their respective homes.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019