Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Carter Obituary
Jimmy Carter

Williamston - Jimmy Lee Carter, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Buford Ernest and Ruby Dean Lamb Carter. He was retired and of the Church of God faith.

He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Erwin (Jim) of Belton; brother, Doug Carter (Donna); sister, Brenda Ferguson both of Williamston; grandchildren, Dakota Erwin, Lindsay and Derrick Owen; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by brothers, Tex and Eugene Carter; and sisters, Josie Burgess and Nettie Lou Davis.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 1, from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, followed by the service at 3:00 in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The families are at their respective homes.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gray Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -