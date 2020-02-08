|
Jimmy Earl Owens
Belton - Jimmy Earl Owens, 72, resident of Calhoun Rd., died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his residence.
Born November 30, 1947 in Greenville to the late Homer Owens and the late Addie Spearman Owens Hill, he worked most of his life in Textiles as a doffer.
He was of the Holiness Faith.
Surviving are his sister, Edna Sue Page and her husband James of Belton; his brother, Jerry Mack Owens of Belton; several Nieces and Nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Nanny Bell Loffey, Ann Youngblood, and Martha Brock, one brother, Leroy Owens.
Graveside services will be conducted Sunday at 4:00 PM from Cedar Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Michael Hanley officiating.
The family are at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020