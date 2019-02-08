Services
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-8080
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
View Map
Jimmy McAdams III

Abbeville - James C. "Jimmy" McAdams III, 78, resident of National Health Care of Anderson, SC passed away Tuesday February 5, 2019.

Born in Abbeville County, SC he was a son of the late J.C. McAdams Jr. and Bernice Wilson McAdams. Jimmy was a former proof reader for the Anderson Independent Mail newspaper for a number of years and also worked in the textile industry. He was a faithful member of Little River Baptist Church and will be missed by his loving family and his many friends.

Survivors include: his sister Harriett M. Hamilton (Stacey) of Anderson, SC; a nephew Stacey Le Hamilton, Jr. and a niece Lauren Hamilton/Jackson; also a number of first cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday February 9, 2019 at 3:00 PM in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joshua Hunt officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM on Saturday afternoon at the funeral home prior to services.

Memorials in memory of Jimmy may be made to NHC of Anderson, 1501 Greenville St. Anderson, SC 29621 or to Caris Hospice Care, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of NHC of Anderson and Caris Hospice for the loving care and support given to Jimmy.

Online condolences may be made to the McAdams family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the McAdams family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 8, 2019
