Jimmy Morton
Anderson - Jimmy Lamar Morton, age 77, of Anderson, husband of Patricia Compton Morton, died Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Francis Downtown Hospital in Greenville, SC.
Born in LaFrance, SC, on November 12, 1942, he was the only child of the late Samuel Raymond Morton and the late Wilma Yeargin Morton.
After graduating from Anderson Boys High School in 1961, Jimmy joined his family's business, Morton Tire Service, on the corner of Towers and W. Whitner St. in downtown Anderson, where he worked until K-Mart stores slated him to become the Automotive Department Manager of their store in Durham, NC. Later, after returning to Anderson, he would establish CARQUEST Auto Parts on Concord Rd. Jimmy would ultimately leave the car care business and join the staff of The Anderson County Detention Center where he retired as Lieutenant. After retirement, he found much joy and satisfaction by spending quality time with his grandchildren. He could often be found at one of their ballgames or dance recitals or at the end of a fishing pole by a lake. He cherished every moment with them.
He is a member of the Divver Masonic Lodge #349 A.F.M. and the Hejaz Shriners. He loved the Clemson Tigers and was a longtime member of IPTAY. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Williamston, S.C.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat" Compton Morton, daughters, Mandy Morton Reinert (Greg) and Angie Morton Lamont (Brock), grandchildren, Samuel Paul Reinert, Ellison Morton Lamont, William Gregory Reinert, Caden Spencer Lamont and Anna-Frances Eulalie Reinert.
The family will celebrate his life during a private family funeral. Burial will be at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites.
Friends may pay their respects and sign his register book at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 3:00pm - 5:00pm. Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in his memory to The Shriners Hospital for Children
950 W. Faris Rd. Greenville, SC 29605.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER