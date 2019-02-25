Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Jimmy Ramey
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Lebanon Baptist Church
Anderson, SC - James Pate Ramey, 76, husband of Betty Rogers Ramey, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Earl and Myrtie Risner Ramey. He was a graduate of Boys High School and Tri-County Tec. A U.S. Army Veteran and was a retired Plumber. Mr. Ramey was a member of Hiram Lodge # 68 AFM and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church where he served as deacon and Sunday School Teacher.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Scott Ramey (Nicole), Brad Ramey (Tessa), and Joey Ramey; six grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Turner , Carolyn Willems and a brother, Tommy Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Ramey and a brother, Berry Ramey.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, at Lebanon Baptist Church. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church Building and Grounds, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 25, 2019
