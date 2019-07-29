Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Jimmy Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jimmy Smith Obituary
Jimmy Smith

Anderson, SC - Jimmy Lee Smith, 85, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Landy Earl and Frances Day Smith. He was a 1952 graduate of Anderson Boys High School. Mr. Smith was retired from Owens Corning. He was a 4-A and Junior College basketball official for many years. He was an avid golfer with 4 holes-in-one. He also enjoyed fishing. Mr. Smith was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include three sons, Michael Lee Smith, Charles Edgar "Eddie" Smith and wife, Tammie, and Jody Wayne Smith and wife, Kelly; brother, Charles Smith and wife, Virginia; sister, Margaret Crump; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann McGill and his Pug, Bandit.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Pastor Bill Rigsby. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest, 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jimmy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now