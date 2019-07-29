|
|
Jimmy Smith
Anderson, SC - Jimmy Lee Smith, 85, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Landy Earl and Frances Day Smith. He was a 1952 graduate of Anderson Boys High School. Mr. Smith was retired from Owens Corning. He was a 4-A and Junior College basketball official for many years. He was an avid golfer with 4 holes-in-one. He also enjoyed fishing. Mr. Smith was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Lee Smith, Charles Edgar "Eddie" Smith and wife, Tammie, and Jody Wayne Smith and wife, Kelly; brother, Charles Smith and wife, Virginia; sister, Margaret Crump; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann McGill and his Pug, Bandit.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Pastor Bill Rigsby. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haven of Rest, 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 29, 2019