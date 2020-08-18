JJ Jack LawsonBelton - JJ Jack Lawson, 96, widower of Ann McCurry Lawson of Brown Ave. died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his residence.Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Joe Johnson and Clara Belle Golden Lawson. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, and Belton Mason Lodge #130 for 60 years. He was retired from Marathon Oil Co. after 27 years. He was also an US Merchant Marine Veteran of WWII.Surviving are: son, Dr. D. S. Lawson of Belton; grandson, Wesley Lawson of St. Petersburg, FL; granddaughter, Shannon Felker of Orlando, FL; great grandchildren, Preston and Alexis Felker.He was preceded in death by his son Terry Michael Lawson.Graveside service will be held 11am Saturday at Belton Cemetery with Dr. Mitch Brooks officiating.The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to the John Hare Scholarship, Lander Foundation c/o John A. Hare Scholarship @ 320 Stanley Ave. Greenwood, SC 29649.The family is at their respective homes.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lawson family.