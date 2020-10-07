1/1
Jo Ann Lovely
Jo Ann Wardlaw Lovely, 84, of Camson Road, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born May 25, 1936 in Belton, she was the daughter of the late William Carrol Wardlaw and Emma Ruth Murphy Wardlaw. She was retired from the Anderson County Treasurer's Office and member of Temple Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Patsy Hackett of Anderson and David Watson of Fayetteville, NC; four grandchildren, RJ, Adam, Adria and William; three great grandchildren, Trinity, Gabriel and Asher; daughter-in-law, Michelle Carter and one brother, James Wardlaw of Belton. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Martin.

A graveside service will be held Friday, (Oct. 9) at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum at 1pm with Revs Sam Duncan and Steve Hurte officiating. Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the register book on Thursday, October 8, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday, October 9, from 9 a.m. until noon at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

The family is at their respective homes.

The family would like to acknowledge Home Instead Senior Care for their dedication and support they gave our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
