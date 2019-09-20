|
Jo Ann Rogers Cabe
Abbeville, SC - Jo Ann Rogers Cabe, 83, of Abbeville, wife of the late Olin Edward Cabe, passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Trion, GA to the late Joel Cleveland and Myrtle Lucille Lancaster Rogers.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mrs. Cabe enjoyed spending time with her family. She kept a beautiful garden and preferred to be busy whether sewing, canning homegrown vegetables, or preparing family dinners that attracted extended family every Sunday after church. Faithful in all endeavors, she retired from Calvin Klein after 25 years. She treasured her monthly breakfast with the Abbeville High Class of 1955 Breakfast Club. Mrs. Cabe loved her church Rocky River Presbyterian where she worshipped for over 60 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Andrew Cabe; brother and sister-in-law, Sonny and Barbara Rogers; sister, Frankie Burton; son-in-law, Roy Bull; and grand-daughter, Amy Lynn Bull.
Mrs. Cabe is survived by her son, Stephen E. Cabe of Abbeville; two daughters, Karen C. Bull of Abbeville and Myra C. Westberry (Paul) of Houston, TX; two sisters, Nancy Britt (Russell) of North Augusta, SC and Peggy McBride (Robert) of Elberton, GA; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at 1:00PM - 2:00PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 in the fellowship hall of Rocky River Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM in the sanctuary of Rocky River Presbyterian Church with Rev. Corrina Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Abbeville High School Class of 1955.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mrs. Cabe, may be sent to Rocky River Presbyterian Church, c/o Martha Patterson, 426 Tugaloo Street, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628 or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family is at the home in Abbeville.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Cabe family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019