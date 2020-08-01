1/
Jo L. Wingate
1932 - 2020
Jo L. Wingate

Anderson - Joan Lee Gerber Wingate, 87, loving wife of Dale E. Wingate, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born October 6, 1932 in Toledo, OH, she was the daughter of the late Millan V. Gerber and Evelyn Whites Gerber. Jo worked as a registered nurse at Paoli Memorial Hospital in Paoli, PA retiring after 10 years of service. She was a longtime volunteer with Clemson Community Care and a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, Dale, she is survived by her children, David C. Wingate (Cathi) of Silverthorne, CO, Gary D. Wingate (Cathy) of Severna Park, MD, Donald J. Wingate (Candy) of Laurys Station, PA, and Sandra J. Murdock (Gregg) of Piedmont, SC; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her son, Mark D. Wingate, and brother, James G. Gerber.

The family has held a private memorial service at the home.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jo's honor to the Alzheimer's Association, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
