|
|
Joan Moss
Anderson - Joan Rochester Moss, 88, wife of Sam Moss, passed away October 23, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.
Born August 31, 1931 in Walhalla, SC she was the daughter of the late Chris Rochester and the late Cherry Rochester Cobb. She was the owner/manager of Cherry's Shop, a ladies and children's specialty shop that was started by her mother. Mrs. Moss operated the shop until the late 1980s when she went to work for Belk's Department Store. She was a charter member of Boulevard Baptist Church.
Surviving are her devoted husband, Sam Moss, granddaughter, Cherry Owen and husband, Buck; great grandchildren: Sadie Gray and Banks, all of Anderson; sister, Peggy Belk and husband, Paul of Dalton, GA; stepson, Sam Moss, Jr. and wife, Debbie; cousins, Gail and John D. Long and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Gray.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. Jack Couch and Rev. Austin Carty officiating. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family is at the home of the granddaughter, 126 Landau Lane.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or Haven of Rest, 219 West Whitner St., Anderson, SC 29624.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019