Joan Sears
Joan Sears

Belton, SC - Joan Patricia Saaf Sears, wife of the late Gene Marklin Sears, Sr., passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Joan was the daughter of the late Herman and Anna Catherine Smutney Saaf. She was a devoted homemaker and a member of Midway Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include children, Barbara S. Underwood, Cheryl Passarella (Fritz), Daryl Yiannas (Chris), Mark Sears, Doug Sears, Patricia Milford, (Bruce), David Sears (Terri), and John Sears (Jenika); 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 16th, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Social distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended. A formal visitation will not be held; however, family and friends are welcome to pay their respects at Sullivan-King Mortuary on Sunday, November 15th, from 10:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, 3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
NOV
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
