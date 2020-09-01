1/1
Joan Stevenson Arel
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Stevenson Arel

Anderson - Joan Stevenson Arel, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home.

She was born on December 10, 1932 in Braintree, MA and was the daughter of the late John Miller Stevenson and Mabel Lillian Smith Stevenson. She was the wife of the late Ray Arel.

She is survived by her children, David Arel (Jill) of Biddeford, ME, Brenda Hovis (Randy) of Belton, SC, and Betsy Pearson (Robby) of Easley, SC; brother, Bob Stevenson of Saco, ME; grandson, Shannon Arel (Jessica); and great-grandson, Brady Arel.

A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville St, Ste. 1-C, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved