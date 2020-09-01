Joan Stevenson ArelAnderson - Joan Stevenson Arel, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home.She was born on December 10, 1932 in Braintree, MA and was the daughter of the late John Miller Stevenson and Mabel Lillian Smith Stevenson. She was the wife of the late Ray Arel.She is survived by her children, David Arel (Jill) of Biddeford, ME, Brenda Hovis (Randy) of Belton, SC, and Betsy Pearson (Robby) of Easley, SC; brother, Bob Stevenson of Saco, ME; grandson, Shannon Arel (Jessica); and great-grandson, Brady Arel.A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville St, Ste. 1-C, Anderson, SC 29621.