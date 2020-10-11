Joann Dickson
Anderson - Joann Payne Dickson, 81, wife of the late G. Truett Dickson, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Heartland East Healthcare Center in Greenville, SC.
Born in Anderson, on September 22, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Joseph George Payne and the late Lila Bryant Payne.
Joann and her family were charter members of Homeland Park Baptist Church where she served as the church organist for over 50 years. She was highly involved with many aspects of church life. Joann never met a stranger and everyone that knew her, loved her. She worked for several Anderson area retail stores where she loved to be of help to her many admiring customers.
She is survived by her 3 sons: Chris Dickson and his wife Janet Dickson, Jay Dickson, and Joe Dickson and his wife Kelly Dickson, 7 grandchildren: Brandon Nabors (Amber), Cary Lynn Easterling (Schuyler), Christopher Dickson, Hannah Dickson, Ashleigh Dickson, Aaron Dickson (Keturah) and Morgan Dickson. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Richard Stumm and his daughter, Jennifer Stumm.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was proceeded in death by her sister, Melinda Sue Stumm.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 2:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Burial, beside her husband, will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00pm - 2:00pm.
Social distancing is to be observed and face masks are encouraged.
Flowers are optional. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association at www.alsa.org
.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
