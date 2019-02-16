|
|
JoAnn M. Pinson
Honea Path - Our beloved Jojo (born March 1st, 1961) passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 after an eight month battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Joe Frank Pinson and the late Betty Brown Pinson. She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Pinson, John Pinson (and wife Angela) and Susan Griffith, as well as her nieces, Janet Pinson and Sara Pinson, and her nephew Steven Pinson.
In keeping with Jojo's wishes, we will be having a party at Belton Depot on Saturday, March 2nd. For everyone whose life was made brighter by her presence in it, drop by any time between 2pm and 10pm and share your favorite Joann memories and funny stories.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 16, 2019