Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Belton Depot
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Pinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn M. Pinson


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JoAnn M. Pinson Obituary
JoAnn M. Pinson

Honea Path - Our beloved Jojo (born March 1st, 1961) passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 after an eight month battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Joe Frank Pinson and the late Betty Brown Pinson. She is also survived by her siblings, Jean Pinson, John Pinson (and wife Angela) and Susan Griffith, as well as her nieces, Janet Pinson and Sara Pinson, and her nephew Steven Pinson.

In keeping with Jojo's wishes, we will be having a party at Belton Depot on Saturday, March 2nd. For everyone whose life was made brighter by her presence in it, drop by any time between 2pm and 10pm and share your favorite Joann memories and funny stories.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now