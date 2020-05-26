Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Vollrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn Miller Gillespie Vollrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Miller Gillespie Vollrath Obituary
JoAnn Miller Gillespie Vollrath

Anderson - JoAnn Miller Gillespie Vollrath, 80, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Condor Health of Anderson.

Born May 30, 1939 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Parker Gillespie and Onie Bell Miller. She was married to the late James W. Vollrath.

JoAnn was a member of the first graduating class of Crescent High School in 1957. She was a charter member of Middleton Road Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary for 40 years.

She is survived by her sons, Ken Vollrath (Sandra) of Anderson, SC and Stanley Vollrath (Donna) of Easley, SC; daughter, Cathy Fortner (Tommy) of Anderson, SC; brother, Jerry Gillespie of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandchildren, Clarissa, Clark, Kayeley, Zachary and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Ans-Lee and Hunter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brittany Marie Fortner and sister, Barbara "Jackie" Crowther.

The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Middleton Road Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Vollrath, Rev. Butch Moore and Rev. Barry Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:45-10:45 am. Interment will be in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Middleton Road Baptist Church, 1705 Middleton Rd., Anderson, SC 29624.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 26 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now