JoAnn Miller Gillespie Vollrath
Anderson - JoAnn Miller Gillespie Vollrath, 80, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 at Condor Health of Anderson.
Born May 30, 1939 in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Parker Gillespie and Onie Bell Miller. She was married to the late James W. Vollrath.
JoAnn was a member of the first graduating class of Crescent High School in 1957. She was a charter member of Middleton Road Baptist Church where she served as the church secretary for 40 years.
She is survived by her sons, Ken Vollrath (Sandra) of Anderson, SC and Stanley Vollrath (Donna) of Easley, SC; daughter, Cathy Fortner (Tommy) of Anderson, SC; brother, Jerry Gillespie of Murrells Inlet, SC; grandchildren, Clarissa, Clark, Kayeley, Zachary and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Ans-Lee and Hunter.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Brittany Marie Fortner and sister, Barbara "Jackie" Crowther.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at Middleton Road Baptist Church with Rev. Glenn Vollrath, Rev. Butch Moore and Rev. Barry Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:45-10:45 am. Interment will be in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Middleton Road Baptist Church, 1705 Middleton Rd., Anderson, SC 29624.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 26 to May 27, 2020