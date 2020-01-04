Services
JoAnn Sullivan Harbin

JoAnn Sullivan Harbin Obituary
Anderson, SC - JoAnn Sullivan Harbin, 55, wife of Barry S. Harbin, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of Virginia Smith Sullivan and the late Harold Sullivan.

Survivors include her husband, Barry; two sons, Barry Dylan Harbin and Hunter Benjamin Harbin; mother, Virginia Sullivan; three sisters, Margie Thompson (Dehn), Kathy White (Sonny), and Debbie Donald (Rusty); and her mother-in-law, "Mema" Carolyn Strickland. She was a special Mimi to her nieces and nephews. JoAnn was the heart and soul of her family, and was so special to all her family and friends.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Donald.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, January 6, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Rodney Harbin. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
