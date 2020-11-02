Joda W. SnipesBelton, SC - Joda Windell Snipes, husband of the late Lucretia Kay Snipes, went to his Heavenly Home on November 1, 2020.He had a great love for his family and the Don Latham Sunday School Class of Concord Baptist Church.He is survived by his children, Shanon Snipes, Daryl and Michele Snipes, and Kim Snipes; grandchildren, Zack, Taylor, Sam, Katy, Jake, and Josh; great-grandchildren, Sadie Rose and Leighton Kay; and a sister, Bobbie Mize.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeff in 2009; parents, Richard Clyde and Sara Melrose Snipes; and family members, Clydie, Arthur Lee, Ambrose, Tep, Vera, Randy, Billie, Jake, Arveleen, and Grady Daryl.Joda was known for his wood carvings, especially wooden spoons which he played and sang songs.He was a clown in the Jokers Shriners Unit and entertained at birthday parties and retirement homes.Upon graduation from Belton High School, he was the first to be selected in the Shrine Bowl in 1956.Services will be private.Memorials may be made to Wren Hospice, 1801 North Main Street, Suite B, Anderson, SC 29621.Sullivan-King Mortuary