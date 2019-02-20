|
|
Jody C. Merrill
Anderson - Jody C. Merrill, 63, Anderson, SC passed away Thursday, February 14,2019 at her home. Predeceased by her parents; Norman & Connie Merrill, husband; Bruce Hogan, and daughter Shanna Hogan. Surviving to carry on her memory are sons; Ji Michael Hogan, of Anderson, SC, Chris Hogan, of NC, Jared Hogan of Belton, SC. Four grand children; Madeline Boduch, Nicholas Hogan, Isabella & Victoria Doland, and two very special friends; John & Marlene Corn, of Anderson, SC. A gathering of friends and family will be held, Friday, February 22, 2019, starting at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, in the Chapel of Westvlle Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 20, 2019