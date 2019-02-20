Services
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 406-3829
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
6010 WHITE HORSE RD
Greenville, SC 29611
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Merrill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody C. Merrill

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jody C. Merrill Obituary
Jody C. Merrill

Anderson - Jody C. Merrill, 63, Anderson, SC passed away Thursday, February 14,2019 at her home. Predeceased by her parents; Norman & Connie Merrill, husband; Bruce Hogan, and daughter Shanna Hogan. Surviving to carry on her memory are sons; Ji Michael Hogan, of Anderson, SC, Chris Hogan, of NC, Jared Hogan of Belton, SC. Four grand children; Madeline Boduch, Nicholas Hogan, Isabella & Victoria Doland, and two very special friends; John & Marlene Corn, of Anderson, SC. A gathering of friends and family will be held, Friday, February 22, 2019, starting at 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm, in the Chapel of Westvlle Funeral Home, 6010 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society Of Sc-Westville Funerals
Download Now