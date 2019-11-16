|
Joe Billy Crawford
Anderson - Joe Billy Crawford, 85, widower of Robbie Ann Forester Crawford of Anderson died Friday, November 15, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Belton, SC, he was the son of the late Hershel M. and Edna Dorn
Crawford. He retired from Anderson Fire and Safety after 45 years of service and was a member of Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Surviving are: sisters, Ellen Sargent, Kay Messer and Gail Couch (Steve); children, Paul Anthony Crawford, Martin Jason Crawford and Janice Crawford Sanders all of Anderson; grandchildren, Joshua Crawford, Anthony Justin Crawford (Reena), Krystal Renee Crawford, Patrick Wayne Sanders and Damien Maliche Crawford; 3 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Crawford.
Graveside service will be held 2pm Tuesday at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Brent Lollis and Rev. Harry Osbourn officiating.
The family will receive friends Monday from 6pm until 8pm at Cox Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Glenn St., Anderson, SC 29625.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019