Joe ClarkPendleton - Joe Ray Clark, 70, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born, May 20, 1950 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Hugh Glenn Clark and Christine Swaney Clark. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Dedra Jo Clark, brother, Lamar Glenn Clark and sister-in-law, Carla Hill Clark.After graduating from high school, Joe, served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He earned the rank of sergeant and was highly decorated. After returning home from his country, he worked at Cheney Brothers Mill in Pendleton. He opened and later retired from his own business in waste management. He was very successful due to his kindness, helpfulness and love for his customers.Joe never met a stranger and he always had a smile. He loved sports, hunting and fishing. You could find Joe, coaching a group of boys on a basketball court, singing in the church choir, hunting with his favorite rabbit dog or fishing. He had a world of common sense and if asked, would be happy to give sound advice. Joe was known for being a talker, but he also was a great listener. If you knew Joe, you knew too that he lived a good life. He loved his family, friends and the Lord Jesus Christ.Left to cherish Joe's memory is his loving wife, Donna Ledford Clark; daughter, Allyson Clark Kennedy; sons, Greg LeCroy and Matthew LeCroy (Jennifer); grandchildren, Avery Jane Kennedy, David LeCroy, Jesse Ivester and Luther Lollis; brothers, Jimmie Clark and John Clark (Sylvia); and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 am until 12:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home-Pendleton Center. The funeral service with military honors will follow at 1:30 pm at the M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Castro and Evangelist Jimmie Clark.Flowers are optional or memorial contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christian and Jews.