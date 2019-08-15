Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Following Services
1963 - 2019
Joe Coates Jr. Obituary
Joe Coates, Jr.

Pendleton - Joseph Lonzie "Rock" Coates, Jr., 55 of Pendleton, SC, died at his residence.

He was born December 31, 1963 in Anderson to Joseph Lonzie Coates and the late Aileen Brown Sanders.

Joe was a graduate of Pendleton High School and Western Carolina University. During his college years he played football for Southeastern University and later for Western Carolina University. He taught physical education and was coach for various schools. After his years in education, he later retired as a truck driver.

In addition to his father, he is survived by a half sister, Tanya Sanders.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am at The McDougald Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Rick Manley officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 15, 2019
