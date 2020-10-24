Joe LollisAnderson - Joe Lollis, 87, husband of the late Dorothy Mae Newton Lollis, of Anderson, SC, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.Born September 17, 1933 in Anderson, SC, he worked in Central Engineering for BASF where he retired in 1993. He was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church where he served as a former deacon and treasurer.He is survived by his son, David Earl Lollis and his wife Denisa; sister, Helen Hayes; two grandchildren, Jennifer and Joseph Lollis; and daughters-in-law, Sally Lollis and Mary Lollis.In addition to his wife Dorothy, he was preceded in death by his sons, Gary Wayne Lollis and Roger Dale Lollis; and brothers, Ed Lollis and Robert Lollis.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation on Tuesday in the Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. James Strickland officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.