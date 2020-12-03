Joe Olin McClellanAnderson - Joe Olin McClellan, age 88, husband of Martha Rumsey McClellan, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at AnMed Health Medical Center.Born in Anderson, SC, on June 16, 1932, he was the son of the late Harvey G. and Della K. McClellan. He retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas after 37 years. He was a member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church and served on the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors.Surviving in addition to his wife of 69 years are his children, Vickie Williams (Bob), Joel McClellan (Robbie), Gary McClellan (Samantha) and Rachel Mullinax (Ken); grandchildren, Ashley Adkins (Jake), Kendal Gorsline (Ben) and Timothy McClellan; great-grandchild, Kelsea Adkins and baby Gorsline on the way; and sister, Eunice Robertson.Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Friday, December 4, 2020 between the hours of noon and 6:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. There will be a private family service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Varennes Heights Baptist Church, 411 Visage Dr., Anderson, SC 29626.