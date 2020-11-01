JoeAnne R. DurhamAnderson, SC - JoeAnne Rollison Durham, 87, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.Born in LaFrance, SC, she was the daughter of the late Leon Clayton Rollison and Lake C. Sutherland. She was a retired textile employee. JoeAnne enjoyed Braves Baseball, Bingo, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports. She was of the Baptist faith.She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Anne Childs and Vickie Lynne Barbee; two grandchildren, Brantley Clayton Barbee and Chrissie Childs Barbee (Brian); two great-grandchildren, Ethan Barbee and Jaxson Barbee; sister, Carole Taylor (Cotton); sister-in-law, Kathy Rollison; several nephews and two special nieces, Sandra Fortner (Roger) and Melody Rollison.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Gary Rollison and a son-in-law, Ricky Childs.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Sam Duncan and Rev. Mark Daniel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.Sullivan-King Mortuary