1/1
JoeAnne R. Durham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JoeAnne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JoeAnne R. Durham

Anderson, SC - JoeAnne Rollison Durham, 87, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in LaFrance, SC, she was the daughter of the late Leon Clayton Rollison and Lake C. Sutherland. She was a retired textile employee. JoeAnne enjoyed Braves Baseball, Bingo, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren playing sports. She was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Anne Childs and Vickie Lynne Barbee; two grandchildren, Brantley Clayton Barbee and Chrissie Childs Barbee (Brian); two great-grandchildren, Ethan Barbee and Jaxson Barbee; sister, Carole Taylor (Cotton); sister-in-law, Kathy Rollison; several nephews and two special nieces, Sandra Fortner (Roger) and Melody Rollison.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Leon Gary Rollison and a son-in-law, Ricky Childs.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. Sam Duncan and Rev. Mark Daniel. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. The family is at the residence.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved