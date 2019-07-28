|
Joel Palmer
Anderson - Joel Gray Palmer, 80, of 130 Parkside Drive, widower of Judy Bolt Palmer, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born March 22, 1939 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Ruth Phillips Mullikin. Joel was a graduate of Anderson Boys High, Clemson University (where he played football and baseball) and Western Carolina University. He was a teacher, coach and Principal at Honea Path Middle School and former deacon and active member of Honea Path First Baptist. He loved watching his Clemson Tigers, spending time with his grandkids and playing golf with his weekly golfing group. After moving to Anderson, he enjoyed being an active member of NewSpring Church.
Surviving are his daughters, Kristin Palmer Williams and her husband, Butch Williams of Anderson and Brooke Palmer Kowalski of Goose Creek; five grandchildren, Austin Palmer Williams, Devin Alana Williams, Ryland Palmer Kowalski, Cooper Reid Kowalski and Harper Bolt Kowalski; sister, Connie Owens of Anderson; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law and many special friends. Joel was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey Mullikin.
A memorial service will be held at 3pm Monday (July 29) at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Rev. Paul Bolt, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 prior to the service at the Mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81.
The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 28, 2019