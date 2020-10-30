1/
Joel Taylor
Joel Taylor

Pelzer - Joel Kenneth Taylor, 80, widower of Frances Henrietta "Sissy" Thompson Taylor, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home.

Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late Guy Ray and Jessie Alma Kelly Taylor. He was retired from Greenville Distribution and a member of Pelzer First Baptist Church as well as the Pelzer Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include daughter, Ann Gaston (Mark) of Williamston; brothers, Garnett Taylor of Williamston, Bill Taylor of Belton, Robert "Bob" Taylor of Pelzer; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Woodson (Sherman) of West Pelzer; grandchildren, Jill Spears (Adam) of Greer and Kelly Lamb (Brett) of Jacksonville, FL; and great-grandchildren, Tucker, Sawyer, and Hudson Spears, Nora Lamb.

The funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, at Gray Mortuary Chapel, Pelzer with burial following at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
