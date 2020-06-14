Johanna Buchanan Eaves
Johanna Buchanan Eaves

Anderson - Johanna Buchanan Eaves, 70, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 9, 1949 in Anderson, SC, she was the loving wife of the late Joe Eaves.

She is survived by her children, Christina Ballard, Brian Eaves (Paula), and John Eaves; brother, Steve Buchanan of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Cliff Barrett (Anna), Stephanie Barrett, Bryanna Eaves, Brandon Ballard, Emma-Grace Eaves, and Lawson Eaves; and great-grandchildren, HannahJo Barrett and Willow Barrett.

Family and friends may pay their respects by signing the Guest Register on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at New Silver Brook Cemetery. Social distancing will be observed.

The family will be at the home of Brian and Paula Eaves.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 1510 North Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
