John A. Jones
John A. Jones age 88, of 800 Anderson Street Belton S.C., passed Friday. He was the son of the late Roscoe and Caro Jones. He was member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church a member of Washington Lodge 340 PHA, and served in the US Army. Survivors include his wife Cathlean B. Jones of the home; four daughters, Connie and Merial Jones, Gloria and Pamela Jones, two sons, Johnny Jones, and Victor Jones. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00P.M. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Wednesday from 12:00 to 6:00P.M. at the Funeral Home. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.