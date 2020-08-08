1/1
John B. Martin M.D. Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John B. Martin, Jr. MD

Pendleton - Dr. John Baylis Martin, Jr., age 91, passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Clemson Downs.

Born on April 5, 1929 in Anderson County, he was the son of the late John Baylis Martin and the late Emeline Whitaker Martin. He was a faithful member of Pendleton United Methodist Church and a Veteran of the Armed Forces, serving in Japan in the Army Medical Corps.

Dr. Martin was a graduate of Pendleton High School, Emory University, and the Medical University of SC at Charleston. While at MUSC, he was the Chief Medical Resident. Dr. Martin specialized in Internal Medicine and Cardiology/Cardiovascular Disease, devoting his life to medicine, diagnosis, and healing. He was one of the founding partners of Internal Medicine and Associates of Anderson, where he practiced for 42 years. He was well respected by his peers and beloved by his patients, and almost every time he would go into town, someone would stop him and comment how he had helped a friend or a loved one.

Dr. Martin was also an avid horseman and cattle rancher. He was owner/operator of Windover Farm, Liberty, S.C., a nationally known American Quarter Horse Breeding Farm which produced high quality quarter horses that won national and regional championship titles. Dr. Martin carried on the legacy of his father, John Baylis, as an astute cattleman producing prize bulls and herds of Beefmaster cattle.

Dr. Martin loved his community and will be long remembered for making house calls with his little black bag long after house calls were a thing of the past. He loved sharing with those in the community, especially with his pecan grove, encouraging family, friends, and neighbors from near and far to come to the orchard and gather all they could.

In addition to his parents, Dr. Martin was preceded in death by four sisters, Doris Wright, Sarah (Peg) Porter, Eleanor Ross, and Rebecca (Becky) Browder and one brother, Dr. Henry C. Martin, Sr. He is survived and beloved by many nephews and nieces and their families.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Martin Family Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Izzie's Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, 335 Ross Road, Liberty, S.C. 29657; Palmetto Equine Awareness & Rescue League (P.E.A.R.L), P.O. Box 362, Sandy Springs, S.C. 29677 or to AnMed Health Foundation, 800 North Fant St., Anderson, S.C. 29621.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com or mailed to the family c/o Jay Browder, P.O. Box 614, Pendleton, S.C. 29670.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved