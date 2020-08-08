John B. Martin, Jr. MD
Pendleton - Dr. John Baylis Martin, Jr., age 91, passed away on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at Clemson Downs.
Born on April 5, 1929 in Anderson County, he was the son of the late John Baylis Martin and the late Emeline Whitaker Martin. He was a faithful member of Pendleton United Methodist Church and a Veteran of the Armed Forces, serving in Japan in the Army Medical Corps.
Dr. Martin was a graduate of Pendleton High School, Emory University, and the Medical University of SC at Charleston. While at MUSC, he was the Chief Medical Resident. Dr. Martin specialized in Internal Medicine and Cardiology/Cardiovascular Disease, devoting his life to medicine, diagnosis, and healing. He was one of the founding partners of Internal Medicine and Associates of Anderson, where he practiced for 42 years. He was well respected by his peers and beloved by his patients, and almost every time he would go into town, someone would stop him and comment how he had helped a friend or a loved one.
Dr. Martin was also an avid horseman and cattle rancher. He was owner/operator of Windover Farm, Liberty, S.C., a nationally known American Quarter Horse Breeding Farm which produced high quality quarter horses that won national and regional championship titles. Dr. Martin carried on the legacy of his father, John Baylis, as an astute cattleman producing prize bulls and herds of Beefmaster cattle.
Dr. Martin loved his community and will be long remembered for making house calls with his little black bag long after house calls were a thing of the past. He loved sharing with those in the community, especially with his pecan grove, encouraging family, friends, and neighbors from near and far to come to the orchard and gather all they could.
In addition to his parents, Dr. Martin was preceded in death by four sisters, Doris Wright, Sarah (Peg) Porter, Eleanor Ross, and Rebecca (Becky) Browder and one brother, Dr. Henry C. Martin, Sr. He is survived and beloved by many nephews and nieces and their families.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Martin Family Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Izzie's Pond Wildlife Sanctuary, 335 Ross Road, Liberty, S.C. 29657; Palmetto Equine Awareness & Rescue League (P.E.A.R.L), P.O. Box 362, Sandy Springs, S.C. 29677 or to AnMed Health Foundation, 800 North Fant St., Anderson, S.C. 29621.
