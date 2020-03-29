|
John Babb
Greenwood, SC - John Robert Babb escaped his complex health issues and entered his eternal Heavenly home on Saturday March 28, 2020. He and his wife of 46 years, Sue Todd Babb, resided in Greenwood.
Born in Greenville, SC, on September 7, 1950, he was the son of the late W. Alton Babb and the late Bernice Page Babb. Johnny grew up in Princeton, SC. John was a Methodist and a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. He was a graduate of Belton-Honea Path High School where he was President of the Student Government Association his senior year. He attended the University of South Carolina where he played saxophone in the Carolina marching band. He settled in Greenwood, attended Lander College, married his kindergarten sweetheart, and was co-owner of Babb's Tires with his brother.
John became an executive chef with Hyatt Hotels in Hilton Head, Kansas City, and St. Louis, and restaurants in Ventura, and Dallas. Later he became the executive chef at the Crockett Hotel in San Antonio before his tenure as executive chef at Sea World of San Antonio. He then moved to Asheville as the Food & Beverage Director at the Richmond Hill Inn in Asheville. Upon returning to Greenwood, he was proprietor of Goodness Knows Catering.
John was a Master gardener and a former bee keeper. He was a steadfast supporter of the University of South Carolina Gamecocks and enjoyed watching Gamecock sports. John loved his fur babies and was a devoted pet owner throughout his lifetime.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his brother Waddy Babb (Jo Anne) of Greenwood; nephews Ty Babb (Rollins) of Charleston and Matt Babb (Katie) of Greenwood; great-nieces Campbell, Harrison, Gray (Charleston), Laney and great-nephew Sam (Greenwood); brother-in-law, Dearyl Todd of Anderson, aunts, Betty Richey of Greenwood and Bobby Wood of Greenville.
A private, close family and friends graveside service, will be held 3pm Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood. The Rev. Phillip Howell will officiate. Due to current COVID- 19 restrictions, there will be no formal visitation. Social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be made to Greenwood Humane Society, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Lebanon U.M.C., 1450 Dunklin Bridge Road, Honea Path, SC 29654.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020