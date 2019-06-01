Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM



Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM



John Carey Mauldin Jr. Obituary
John Carey Mauldin, Jr.

Starr - John Carey Mauldin, Jr., 76, of Starr, SC passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born June 10, 1942, in Anderson, SC, to the late John Carey and Willie Bryant Mauldin. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, James and Noah Lee Mauldin and sisters, Mae Joyce Gray, Margaret Parnell and Doris Haddon.

He is survived by his wife, Sara Wiles Mauldin of the home; son, John Richard Mauldin, Sr. (Kathy) of Starr; daughter, Rhonda Smith (Tony) of Starr; grandchildren, Crystal Gentle (Shane), John Mauldin (Meghan), Carey Smith (Justine), Randall Smith (Kelly) and Justin Mauldin (Chelsie); as well as twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm-1:30pm Saturday, June 1, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Rev. Mike Wiles and Rev. Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 1, 2019
